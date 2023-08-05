On August 5, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) stock recorded a daily gain of 2.29%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $14.06. The question that arises is: Is the stock fairly valued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of D.R. Horton (DHI) to answer this question. Let's dive in to understand the intrinsic value of the stock better.

About D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI , Financial)

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating across 110 markets in 33 states. Primarily, the company builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the company manages six regional segments across the United States. The stock's current price is $125.71, and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $122.29. With a market cap of $42.5 billion, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents a stock's current intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, D.R. Horton's stock appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given its current price of $125.71 per share and a market cap of $42.5 billion, D.R. Horton's stock is likely to generate returns close to the rate of its business growth since it's fairly valued.

Financial Strength of D.R. Horton

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. D.R. Horton's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.55, which is worse than 51.43% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of D.R. Horton

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. D.R. Horton has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $34.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06, D.R. Horton's operating margin is 17.95%, ranking better than 80.73% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. D.R. Horton's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 26.5%, ranking better than 88.12% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, ranking better than 89.25% of companies in the same industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. D.R. Horton's ROIC is 18.87, and its WACC is 10.46, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 89.25% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

