Is Amgen (AMGN) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2023, Amgen Inc (

AMGN, Financial) observed a promising daily gain of 5.45%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 14.83. But is this biotech giant's stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through an in-depth valuation analysis. Let's delve into the financial details and future prospects of Amgen (AMGN).

Introduction to Amgen Inc

Amgen is a pioneer in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, known for its expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Its flagship drugs include Epogen, Aranesp, Neupogen, Neulasta, Enbrel, and Otezla. With the acquisition of Onyx, Amgen bolstered its therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. The company's recent launches include Repatha, Aimovig, Lumakras, and Tezspire. Amgen's biosimilar portfolio includes Mvasi, Kanjinti, and Amjevita.

As of August 6, 2023, Amgen's stock price is $243.28, while its fair value according to the GF Value is $262.84, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The following analysis will provide a deeper insight into the company's valuation.

1688316629823258624.png

Understanding the GF Value of Amgen (AMGN, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock.

For Amgen, the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This estimation is based on historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it implies overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it indicates undervaluation and potentially higher future returns.

1688316561200250880.png

Since Amgen is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth. For companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, check out these high-quality companies.

Amgen's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great indicators of financial strength. Amgen's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.51, ranking worse than 60.48% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Amgen is 4 out of 10, which indicates poor financial strength.

1688316588119293952.png

Profitability and Growth of Amgen Inc

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Amgen has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $26.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.83. Its operating margin is 34.31%, ranking better than 96.72% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Amgen's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Amgen's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 57.31% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.7%, ranking worse than 62.46% of companies in the industry. Thus, Amgen's growth ranks poorly compared to its industry peers.

Amgen's ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Amgen's ROIC was 18.2, while its WACC came in at 6.98, suggesting a positive value creation.

1688316607916408832.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen's stock appears to be fairly valued. Although the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 62.46% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. For more information about Amgen stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.