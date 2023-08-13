Booking Holdings Inc ( BKNG, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 7.86%, stirring interest among value investors. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 115.79, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article seeks to answer this question by delving into an in-depth valuation analysis of Booking Holdings (BKNG). We invite you to join us in this exploration.

Company Overview

Booking Holdings, the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offers a myriad of services, including booking and payment for hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. It has also ventured into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. The majority of the company's revenue and profits stem from transaction fees for online bookings.

Currently, with a stock price of $3063.16 per share, Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) has a market cap of $109.3 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $3802.12, the company appears to be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It's based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

According to this method, Booking Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. This estimation is based on historical multiples, past business growth, and projected future performance. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and poised for high future returns.

Financial Strength of Booking Holdings

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before investing. A good starting point is the cash-to-debt ratio. Booking Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.15 is better than 63% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks Booking Holdings' overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Booking Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $115.79. Its operating margin is 28.31%, ranking better than 91.3% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks Booking Holdings' profitability at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Booking Holdings' 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71.9% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8%, ranking worse than 67.16% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For Booking Holdings, the ROIC is 30.34, and the WACC is 12.23.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Booking Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth lags behind 67.16% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

