On August 6, 2023, PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) reported a daily gain of 3.56% with its stock price reaching $84.35. Despite an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.1, the question remains: is the stock fairly valued? This article embarks on a comprehensive valuation analysis of PulteGroup (PHM). Keep reading for an in-depth exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Unveiling PulteGroup: An Overview

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., with operations spanning 42 markets across 24 states. Primarily focused on single-family detached homes, PulteGroup caters to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. Additionally, the company provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial segment. Headquartered in Atlanta, PulteGroup has built a solid reputation over the years.

The company's stock price currently stands at $84.35, raising questions about its valuation compared to the GF Value of $77.42. The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Deciphering the GF Value

The GF Value provides an estimate of the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock.

According to GuruFocus, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is fairly valued. This is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher potential future returns. Given PulteGroup's current price, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

As PulteGroup is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of PulteGroup

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. PulteGroup's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74 ranks better than 55.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. With an overall financial strength score of 9 out of 10, PulteGroup's financial strength is robust.

Profitability and Growth of PulteGroup

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially for companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. PulteGroup has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. Over the past 12 months, the company recorded revenues of $16.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1. With an operating margin of 21.38%, PulteGroup outperforms 88.07% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks PulteGroup's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. PulteGroup's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 22.8%, ranking better than 84.16% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, ranking better than 78.49% of companies in the same industry. This suggests that PulteGroup's growth is robust.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. If ROIC is higher than WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, PulteGroup's ROIC was 23.94, while its WACC came in at 9.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

