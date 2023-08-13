Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial), a renowned manufacturer of power generation equipment, recently reported a daily gain of 2.87% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.41. But is the stock significantly undervalued? This article seeks to answer this question by providing a detailed valuation analysis of Generac Holdings. We invite you to read on and gain valuable insights into the company's financial health and intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of Generac Holdings

Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial) designs and manufactures power generation equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial markets, offering standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. A majority of its sales are generated in the United States. As of August 06, 2023, Generac Holdings was trading at $113.95 per share, with a market cap of $7.1 billion. However, the company's fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, stands at $347.42, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Generac Holdings

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Generac Holdings ( GNRC, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. Given its current price of $113.95 per share and a market cap of $7.1 billion, the stock's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its undervalued status.

Assessing Generac Holdings' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, worse than 91.75% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, and its overall financial strength ranking of 6 out of 10, suggest that the company's financial health is fair.

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Generac Holdings, with its profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and an operating margin of 8.11%, indicates strong profitability. Moreover, the company's growth ranks better than 65.51% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 26.3% and EBITDA growth rate of 18.3%.

ROIC vs WACC

A comparison of a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Generac Holdings' ROIC of 6.35 and WACC of 11.1 suggest that the company is not creating value for shareholders currently.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 65.51% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more information about Generac Holdings' stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

