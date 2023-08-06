Is BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Stock Fairly Valued?

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2023, BorgWarner Inc (

BWA, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.71%, with its stock price standing at $42.52. The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.05. The question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article will delve into the valuation analysis of BorgWarner (BWA) to provide an answer. Read on to uncover valuable insights.

An Overview of BorgWarner Inc (BWA, Financial)

BorgWarner is a leading Tier I auto-parts supplier with three operating segments. Its diverse product portfolio includes turbochargers, e-boosters, e-turbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, powertrain sensors, and cabin heaters. The company also produces automatic transmission components, torque management products, battery heaters, battery charging, and battery modules. Furthermore, BorgWarner's e-propulsion segment offers e-motors, power electronics, and software and control modules.

With Ford and Volkswagen as its largest customers, accounting for 13% and 8% of 2022 revenue respectively, BorgWarner has a significant global presence. Europe accounted for 34% of 2022 revenue, while Asia and North America equally contributed 32% each. Currently, BorgWarner's stock price stands at $42.52, with a market cap of $10 billion. The company's intrinsic value, as estimated by our GF Value, is $44.6, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

1688317608916418560.png

Understanding the GF Value of BorgWarner (BWA, Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimate of a stock's fair trading value. The GF Value Line on our summary page offers an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value, calculated considering:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.52 per share, BorgWarner appears to be fairly valued. As the stock is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1688317548619104256.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Examining BorgWarner's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, making it crucial for investors to scrutinize a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. BorgWarner's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.19, ranking lower than 75.66% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks BorgWarner's financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

1688317572623106048.png

Profitability and Growth of BorgWarner

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. BorgWarner has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.05. Its operating margin is 9.57%, which ranks better than 77.57% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of BorgWarner is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of BorgWarner is10.7%, which ranks better than 65.88% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 1.7%, ranking lower than 59.91% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, BorgWarner's ROIC was 9.84, while its WACC came in at 8.31.

1688317590318874624.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of BorgWarner appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks lower than 59.91% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about BorgWarner stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.