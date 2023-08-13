Is Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) a Hidden Value Gem?

On August 6, 2023, Charles River Laboratories International (

CRL, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 2.66%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.67. The question is, does this performance make the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Charles River Laboratories International, guiding readers through a comprehensive evaluation of the company's intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of Charles River Laboratories International

Founded in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company operates in three segments: research model & services, discovery & safety assessment, and manufacturing support. With a current stock price of $206.9 and a market cap of $10.6 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $325.52, indicating a potential undervaluation. This valuation serves as the foundation for a deeper investigation into the company's financial performance and intrinsic value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a snapshot of the stock's fair trading value.

With a current price of $206.9 per share, Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

CRL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to evaluate the financial strength of a company. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial health. Charles River Laboratories International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is worse than 92.44% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, the company's overall financial strength is fair, with a rating of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 16.38%, ranking better than 77.97% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The company's profitability rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Charles River Laboratories International is 13.7%, ranking better than 57.14% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.3%, ranking better than 60.42% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Charles River Laboratories International's ROIC is 7.67, and its cost of capital is 9.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

CRL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 60.42% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

