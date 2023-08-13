Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (

AMD, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 2.36%, despite a Loss Per Share of $0.02. This raises an important question: Is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. We encourage readers to delve into the following sections for a well-rounded understanding of AMD's valuation.

Company Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries, with a significant presence in the personal computer and data center markets. The firm is also a key supplier of chips for popular game consoles like the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, AMD acquired Xilinx, a leader in field-programmable gate array technology, to diversify its business and expand opportunities in critical end markets such as data centers and automotive. As of August 06, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $115.82, with a market cap of $187.1 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $119.61, indicating a fair valuation.

1688317749916336128.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's considered overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Advanced Micro Devices' stock is currently considered fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1688317695633653760.png

Examining AMD's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. By examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, we can gauge a company's financial health. Advanced Micro Devices has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.2, better than 52.21% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its overall financial strength is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1688317715300745216.png

Profitability and Growth of Advanced Micro Devices

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Advanced Micro Devices has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.9 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.02. Its operating margin is -1.73%, which ranks worse than 74.33% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Advanced Micro Devices is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Advanced Micro Devices is 35.7%, which ranks better than 88.82% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 76%, which ranks better than 90.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be evaluated by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Advanced Micro Devices's ROIC was -0.08 while its WACC came in at 16.66.

1688317733806014464.png

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Micro Devices' stock is considered fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Advanced Micro Devices stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.