Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 2.36%, despite a Loss Per Share of $0.02. This raises an important question: Is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. We encourage readers to delve into the following sections for a well-rounded understanding of AMD's valuation.

Company Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries, with a significant presence in the personal computer and data center markets. The firm is also a key supplier of chips for popular game consoles like the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, AMD acquired Xilinx, a leader in field-programmable gate array technology, to diversify its business and expand opportunities in critical end markets such as data centers and automotive. As of August 06, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $115.82, with a market cap of $187.1 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $119.61, indicating a fair valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's considered overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Advanced Micro Devices' stock is currently considered fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

Examining AMD's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. By examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, we can gauge a company's financial health. Advanced Micro Devices has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.2, better than 52.21% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its overall financial strength is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Advanced Micro Devices

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Advanced Micro Devices has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.9 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.02. Its operating margin is -1.73%, which ranks worse than 74.33% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Advanced Micro Devices is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Advanced Micro Devices is 35.7%, which ranks better than 88.82% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 76%, which ranks better than 90.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be evaluated by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Advanced Micro Devices's ROIC was -0.08 while its WACC came in at 16.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Micro Devices' stock is considered fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90.52% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Advanced Micro Devices stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

