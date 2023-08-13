Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock a Hidden Gem? A Deep Dive into its Intrinsic Value

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.36% and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.63, Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. However, the question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis of Qualcomm (QCOM). We invite you to delve into this comprehensive exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

A Glimpse at Qualcomm

Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial) is a leading company that develops and licenses wireless technology, designing chips for smartphones. The company's key patents center around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which form the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device manufacturers. Furthermore, Qualcomm is the world's largest wireless chip vendor, providing leading-edge processors to almost every premium handset maker. The company also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

With a current stock price of $121.5 per share and a market cap of $135.6 billion, Qualcomm (

QCOM, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is GuruFocus' estimation of fair value. This valuation paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value, ingeniously integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

1688317860180393984.png

Deciphering the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GF Value calculation, Qualcomm (

QCOM, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Because Qualcomm is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1688317808342990848.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Scrutinizing Qualcomm's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength. Qualcomm has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is worse than 75.84% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1688317827297050624.png

Examining Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Qualcomm has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $38.6 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.63. Its operating margin is 28.77%, which ranks better than 91.76% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Qualcomm's average annual revenue growth is 25%, which ranks better than 77.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24.9%, which ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Comparative Analysis

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm's ROIC was 27.25, while its WACC came in at 10.57.

1688317843575144448.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm (

QCOM, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qualcomm stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.