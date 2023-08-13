With a daily gain of 2.36% and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.63, Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. However, the question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis of Qualcomm (QCOM). We invite you to delve into this comprehensive exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

A Glimpse at Qualcomm

Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial) is a leading company that develops and licenses wireless technology, designing chips for smartphones. The company's key patents center around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which form the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device manufacturers. Furthermore, Qualcomm is the world's largest wireless chip vendor, providing leading-edge processors to almost every premium handset maker. The company also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

With a current stock price of $121.5 per share and a market cap of $135.6 billion, Qualcomm ( QCOM, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is GuruFocus' estimation of fair value. This valuation paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value, ingeniously integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Deciphering the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GF Value calculation, Qualcomm ( QCOM, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Because Qualcomm is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Scrutinizing Qualcomm's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength. Qualcomm has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is worse than 75.84% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Examining Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Qualcomm has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $38.6 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.63. Its operating margin is 28.77%, which ranks better than 91.76% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Qualcomm's average annual revenue growth is 25%, which ranks better than 77.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24.9%, which ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Comparative Analysis

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm's ROIC was 27.25, while its WACC came in at 10.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm ( QCOM, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qualcomm stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.