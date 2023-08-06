On August 6, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 2.29%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06. But does this make the stock a fair deal? This article delves into the valuation of D.R. Horton's stock to provide an informed perspective. Read on to understand the company's intrinsic value and how it stands in the market.

Introduction to D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI , Financial)

D.R. Horton, a leading homebuilder in the United States, operates in 110 markets across 33 states. Predominantly building single-family detached homes, the company caters to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. In addition to construction, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

With a market cap of $42.5 billion and sales of $34.6 billion, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) is currently trading at $125.71 per share, which is slightly above its GF Value of $122.29. But what does this mean for the stock's value?

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For D.R. Horton, the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment reflecting the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

Given that D.R. Horton is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of D.R. Horton

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 ranks worse than 51.43% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 7 out of 10, D.R. Horton's financial health appears to be fair.

Profitability and Growth of D.R. Horton

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, particularly if the company has shown consistent profitability over time. D.R. Horton's profitability has been strong, with the company being profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Additionally, its operating margin of 17.95% is better than 80.73% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Furthermore, growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. D.R. Horton's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88.12% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.25% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures a company's efficiency at generating profits from its capital, while WACC is the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. D.R. Horton's ROIC stands at 18.87, while its WACC is at 10.46, indicating a positive value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 89.25% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

