Long-Term Growth Catalyst Gives Apple a Bullish Outlook

The company has found a hidden ace to mitigate its revenue dependence on iPhone sales

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Apple has been highly dependent on iPhone sales as the key driver for its revenue.
  • Another source of recurring revenue is the services business.
  • The tech giant has a wide economic moat and growth catalysts ahead.
Article's Main Image

Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter on Aug. 3, which were mostly positive. However, investors were concerned about the revenue decline, which was enough to send the shares nearly 5% lower the following day.

1688586524347596800.png

However, a quick look at the earnings report is enough for me to have a bullish outlook for the stock as I see a highly promising catalyst that can support both revenue growth and profitability in the coming quarters. On top of that, Apple has a wide economic moat and some other important growth factors that support my positive thesis.

Apple has reported a record for its growing services business

Overall, I do not find the sell-off justified as the numbers were good, beating expectations for both earnings per share and revenue

The technology company reported earnings of $1.26 per share versus $1.19 estimated and revenue of $81.8 billion versus $81.69 billion estimated, down 1% year over year. However, investors did not like that sales of the company’s key products, the iPhone, Mac and iPad, declined from a year ago. Still, the gross margin of  44.50%  was better than the 44.20% estimate. Further, Services revenue grew 8% to $21.21 billion and topped the $20.76 billion estimate.1688431364216455168.png

I strongly believe Apple has discovered a hidden ace, the Services business, as its revenue reached a new all-time high and the installed base of active devices also set a record, reaching 2 billion.

The strong momentum in Services revenue growth is very important for two reasons. First, it can provide recurring income for Apple. Second, it mitigates the company’s revenue dependence on iPhone sales, which make up nearly 50% of the total revenue. The Apple Fitness+, Apple Card, Apple TV+ and Apple Music have a lot of revenue growth potential, while the app store is a never-ending creativity pool that can continue to generate recurring sales.

Economic moat supports higher profitability

An economic moat refers to the competitive advantages and barriers that protect a company's market share, profitability and sustainability over the long term. These advantages make it difficult for competitors to replicate or surpass its position in the market. Apple's economic moat is built on several key factors, such as brand strength, customer loyalty, its ecosystem, its supply chain and manufacturing efficiency and its strong financial position.

The company has established a powerful and recognizable brand that is associated with innovation, design excellence and premium quality. Its loyal customer base is willing to pay a premium for Apple products and services due to their trust in the brand and the positive experiences they have had with previous products.

Apple has created an integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and services that work seamlessly together. This ecosystem creates a sense of convenience and compatibility for users, making it more likely for them to stick with Apple products across different product categories. For example, customers who own an iPhone are more likely to purchase a Mac computer or an iPad to ensure compatibility with their existing devices.

The company's history of innovation has led to the development of groundbreaking products like the iPhone, iPad and MacBook. The company invests heavily in research and development, resulting in a strong portfolio of patents and proprietary technology. These innovations not only differentiate Apple's products, but also make it challenging for competitors to replicate the same level of functionality and user experience.

Apple has developed a sophisticated and efficient supply chain management system. The company's ability to manage suppliers, control costs and maintain high-quality manufacturing processes gives it a competitive advantage in terms of economies of scale and production efficiency. Its distinctive retail stores provide a unique shopping experience that showcases the company's products in an interactive and customer-friendly environment.

This direct retail presence allows Apple to control the presentation of its products and provide exceptional customer service, enhancing brand loyalty.  Its substantial financial resources, including cash reserves and a robust balance sheet, provide the company with the flexibility to invest in research and development, pursue strategic acquisitions and weather economic downturns.

1688431381547319296.png

Its products also have a global presence, allowing the company to tap into a diverse and expansive customer base. This wide reach helps Apple mitigate risks associated with regional economic fluctuations and changes in consumer preferences.

Future growth catalysts

In addition to the Services revenue growth, other key growth catalysts include new product launches, expansion into new markets, increased investment in research and development and, in artificial intelligence, the growth of the wearables and cloud computing markets.

Having invested heavily in research and development, Apple is expected to launch several new products in the coming years that could drive sales growth and boost its bottom line. The company is also expanding into new markets, such as China and India, that offer significant growth potential as well.

Wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, are becoming increasingly popular. Apple is a major player in this space, meaning it will likely benefit from future growth.

Cloud computing is also becoming increasingly popular as businesses and individuals look to store and access their data online. Apple offers a variety of cloud services, so the company could benefit from the growth of this market as well as AI and machine learning, which are becoming increasingly important to the technology industry.

However, some risks could affect Apple's future growth, including increased competition and changing consumer preferences. As such, the company needs to be able to adapt its products and services to meet these changes.

Conclusion

Apple has found a smart and very effective way to support its revenue other than sales of the iPhone and has a series of positive factors ahead that make me confident that high profitability and strong financial performance can continue. Next month, the company will announce its new series of iPhones, which should boost sales.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.