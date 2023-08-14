ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.62%, yet it reflects a 3-month loss of -19.57%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.1, the question arises: is ResMed significantly undervalued? In this article, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of ResMed, providing insights into its intrinsic value and potential for future returns.

Company Overview

ResMed is a leading global respiratory care device company, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks, and accessories for sleep apnea treatment. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, coupled with aging populations and rising obesity prevalence, is driving a structurally growing market. ResMed generates approximately two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas, with the balance spread across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company's recent focus on digital health aims to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for patients, medical care advisors, and payers in the out-of-hospital setting.

With a current share price of $185.75, ResMed's market cap stands at $27.30 billion. Comparing this with the company's GF Value of $275.97, ResMed appears to be significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on three key factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of business performance.

ResMed's GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. ResMed's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14 ranks worse than 90.51% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks ResMed's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent long-term profitability. ResMed has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $4.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1 in the past 12 months, its operating margin of 27.26% is better than 90.41% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks ResMed's profitability as strong.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth, according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. ResMed's average annual revenue growth is 12.2%, which ranks better than 63.49% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.53% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be assessed by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. ResMed's ROIC of 17.78 is higher than its WACC of 8.14 for the past 12 months, which is a positive sign.

Conclusion

In summary, ResMed ( RMD, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. With a fair financial condition and strong profitability, its growth ranks better than 53.53% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

