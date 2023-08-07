On August 7, 2023, Tyson Foods Inc ( TSN, Financial) recorded a daily loss of 6.53% and a 3-month loss of 12.71%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 4.17. An intriguing question arises: Is Tyson Foods significantly undervalued? In this analysis, we will delve into the company's valuation and financial performance to provide an answer.

Introduction to Tyson Foods Inc

Tyson Foods is a leading protein-focused food producer, selling raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Chicken and beef are its two largest segments, each comprising about one-third of U.S. sales. Prepared foods constitute roughly 20% of sales and include brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. Despite intense competition in these product categories, Tyson Foods holds a considerable market share. The company also has an international presence, albeit contributing just 5% to total revenue. Tyson Foods is known for its active acquisition strategy, primarily targeting international and food-service markets.

Understanding the GF Value of Tyson Foods

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Currently, Tyson Foods ( TSN, Financial) is deemed significantly undervalued according to our valuation method. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $52.77 per share, Tyson Foods has a market cap of $18.80 billion, significantly lower than its estimated fair value.

Because Tyson Foods is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Evaluating Tyson Foods' Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must research and review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company provide a good understanding of its financial strength. Tyson Foods has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which ranks worse than 84.87% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of Tyson Foods is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Tyson Foods

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Tyson Foods has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $53.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.17. Its operating margin is 4.13%, which ranks worse than 52.06% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of Tyson Foods is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Tyson Foods is 8.2%, which ranks better than 56.13% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.6%, which ranks better than 63.09% of companies in the same industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Tyson Foods's ROIC is 5.4, and its cost of capital is 6.63.

Conclusion

Overall, Tyson Foods ( TSN, Financial) stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 63.09% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Tyson Foods stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

