With a daily loss of -2.64%, a 3-month loss of -14.71%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97, Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. This article provides a detailed valuation analysis of the company to help investors make informed decisions.

Company Overview

Enphase Energy Inc is a global energy technology company that delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. A majority of its revenue is derived from the United States. The company's current stock price is $136.31, which is significantly lower than its fair value (GF Value) of $409.7.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is undervalued and its future return is likely to be higher.

Based on the GF Value, Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's stock price is significantly lower than the GF Value Line, suggesting that its future returns could be higher.

Because Enphase Energy is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Enphase Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.39, which ranks worse than 56.26% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Enphase Energy's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Enphase Energy has been profitable for 4 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 22.66%, which ranks better than 83.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Enphase Energy at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Enphase Energy is 50.4%, which ranks better than 94.23% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 60.9%, which ranks better than 85.97% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Enphase Energy's ROIC was 52.7, while its WACC came in at 13.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH, Financial) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 85.97% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Enphase Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

