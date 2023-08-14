Is Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Significantly Undervalued?

A comprehensive GF Value analysis of Enphase Energy Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -2.64%, a 3-month loss of -14.71%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97, Enphase Energy Inc (

ENPH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. This article provides a detailed valuation analysis of the company to help investors make informed decisions.

Company Overview

Enphase Energy Inc is a global energy technology company that delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. A majority of its revenue is derived from the United States. The company's current stock price is $136.31, which is significantly lower than its fair value (GF Value) of $409.7.

1688574516298514432.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is undervalued and its future return is likely to be higher.

Based on the GF Value, Enphase Energy Inc (

ENPH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's stock price is significantly lower than the GF Value Line, suggesting that its future returns could be higher.

Because Enphase Energy is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1688574463647416320.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Enphase Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.39, which ranks worse than 56.26% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Enphase Energy's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1688574482177851392.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Enphase Energy has been profitable for 4 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 22.66%, which ranks better than 83.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Enphase Energy at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Enphase Energy is 50.4%, which ranks better than 94.23% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 60.9%, which ranks better than 85.97% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Enphase Energy's ROIC was 52.7, while its WACC came in at 13.59.

1688574499391275008.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Enphase Energy Inc (

ENPH, Financial) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 85.97% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Enphase Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.