Is Corteva (CTVA) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

An in-depth look at the intrinsic value and financial health of Corteva Inc (CTVA)

2 hours ago
With a daily loss of -2.14% and a 3-month loss of -4.84%, Corteva Inc (

CTVA, Financial) presents a challenging investment landscape. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.29, raising the question: is the stock fairly valued? In this analysis, we delve into the company's financial performance, market position, and intrinsic value to provide an informed answer.

Understanding Corteva Inc (CTVA, Financial)

Corteva (CTVA) is a pure-play agricultural company, spun off from DowDuPont in 2019. The company is a leader in developing new seed and crop chemical products. Seeds generate slightly over half of the company's profits, while crop protection chemicals make up the remainder. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of its revenue comes from North America. As of August 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $54.82, with a market cap of $38.90 billion.

1688574942511104000.png

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

The stock of Corteva (

CTVA, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. At its current price of $54.82 per share, Corteva has a market cap of $38.90 billion and is estimated to be fairly valued.

1688574886571671552.png

Assessing Corteva's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Corteva has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.49, which ranks worse than 55.98% of companies in the Agriculture industry. The overall financial strength of Corteva is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1688574905450233856.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with high profitability are usually safer investments than those with low profitability. Corteva has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 11.79%, which ranks better than 62.88% of companies in the Agriculture industry. Overall, the profitability of Corteva is ranked 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Corteva is 9.3%, which ranks worse than 66.51% of companies in the Agriculture industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 25.8%, which ranks better than 55.83% of companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Corteva's ROIC is 5.5 while its WACC came in at 8.46.

1688574922273587200.png

Conclusion

Overall, Corteva (

CTVA, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 55.83% of companies in the Agriculture industry. To learn more about Corteva stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
