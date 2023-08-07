As of August 7, 2023, Campbell Soup Co ( CPB, Financial) has seen a daily loss of 1.55% and a 3-month loss of 18.4%. Despite these losses, the company reports an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.61. The question that arises from these figures is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Campbell Soup Co to answer this question.

A Brief Overview of Campbell Soup Co

With a history dating back around 150 years, Campbell Soup Co is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products. Known for brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8, and Pepperidge Farm, the company has reshaped its product mix over the years through strategic acquisitions. As of now, the company derives nearly all of its sales from the United States.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

As per this method, Campbell Soup Co appears to be modestly undervalued. With a current share price of $44.45, the stock's fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, stands at $52.55. Therefore, it is likely that the long-term return of Campbell Soup Co's stock will be higher than its business growth.

Assessing the Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to evaluate the financial strength of a company. Campbell Soup Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is lower than 87.22% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This gives the company a financial strength score of 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

A company's profitability and growth are significant factors in its valuation. Campbell Soup Co has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years and has an operating margin of 13.59%, ranking better than 81.84% of companies in its industry. However, its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 1.8%, which is lower than 66.57% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. Campbell Soup Co's ROIC is 9.05, and its WACC is 4.19, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Campbell Soup Co appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength and strong profitability, despite its growth ranking lower than 57.57% of companies in its industry. For more information about Campbell Soup Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For a list of high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.