Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial), a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, has been experiencing some fluctuations in its stock value. With a daily loss of -0.85%, a 3-month loss of -0.96%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.41, the question arises: is the stock undervalued? This article will delve into the valuation analysis of Generac Holdings (GNRC) to provide an answer.

A Snapshot of Generac Holdings Inc

Generac Holdings Inc is a renowned name in the power generation equipment industry. The company designs and manufactures a range of products including standby generators, portable generators, and clean energy products, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The majority of Generac's sales are generated in the United States.

As of August 07, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $112.98, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $347.42. This discrepancy suggests that the stock could be significantly undervalued. However, a deeper analysis is required to confirm this assumption.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued.

Given the current price of $112.98 per share, Generac Holdings' stock appears to be significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial in avoiding risks of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health. Generac Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, ranking lower than 91.71% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its overall financial strength score is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term can reduce investment risk. Generac Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $4 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.41 over the past twelve months. With an operating margin of 8.11%, Generac ranks better than 57.36% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating strong profitability .

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Generac Holdings' 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 87.77% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, ranking better than 65.49% of companies in the industry, indicating healthy growth .

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, it implies that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Generac Holdings' ROIC was 6.35, while its WACC was 11.1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength and strong profitability. Its growth ranks better than 65.49% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Generac Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

