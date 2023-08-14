Richard Pzena Trims Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned value investor

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) has recently reduced his stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, Pzena reduced his holdings in Axis Capital by 1,667,756 shares, representing a 35.46% decrease in his position. The shares were traded at a price of $55.12 each. Following the transaction, Pzena's total holdings in Axis Capital stand at 3,036,072 shares, accounting for 0.72% of his portfolio and 3.56% of the company's total shares. The transaction had a -0.39% impact on Pzena's portfolio.

Profile of Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. He started the firm in 1995 after earning a BS summa cum laude from the Wharton School in 1979 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1980. Pzena's investment philosophy is based on ranking companies from the cheapest to the most expensive based on their current share price compared to their normal long-term earnings power. He focuses on purchasing shares in good businesses that are selling at a low price, often due to temporary issues that have caused the price to drop. Pzena's portfolio consists of 162 stocks, with a total equity of $23.45 billion. His top holdings include Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC, Financial), Edison International (EIX, Financial), Lear Corp (LEA, Financial), and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial). His portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1688582996229095424.png

Overview of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-based property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company, which went public on July 1, 2003, operates subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. As of August 7, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a stock price of $56.22. The company's PE percentage stands at 14.20, indicating that it is currently profitable. According to GuruFocus, the company is fairly valued, with a GF Value of $56.43 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.00. The company's GF Score is 71/100, suggesting that it has average future performance potential. 1688582976750747648.png

Analysis of the Transaction

The reduction of Pzena's stake in Axis Capital is likely a strategic move based on his investment philosophy. Given that Pzena focuses on buying shares in good businesses at low prices, it is possible that he decided to reduce his stake because he believes that the company's shares are no longer undervalued. However, it is also possible that he reduced his stake to rebalance his portfolio or to free up capital for other investment opportunities.

Other Gurus' Involvement in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

Other gurus who hold shares in Axis Capital include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). However, Pzena Investment Management LLC remains the largest guru shareholder in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction of his stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a significant move that reflects his value-oriented investment philosophy. While the transaction has reduced the weight of Axis Capital in his portfolio, Pzena remains a major shareholder in the company. This move provides valuable insights for value investors and underscores the importance of continuously monitoring and adjusting one's investment portfolio based on market conditions and individual investment philosophies.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.