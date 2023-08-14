Amgen Inc ( AMGN, Financial), a leading player in the drug manufacturers industry, is currently trading at $251.11 with a market capitalization of $134.32 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.22% today and a significant increase of 14.27% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Amgen has a score of 85 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and provide a comprehensive analysis of Amgen's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

Amgen's Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Amgen's Financial Strength rank is 4 out of 10. The company's interest coverage is 4.57, and its debt to revenue ratio is 2.32. Its Altman Z-Score is 2.04, indicating that the company has a moderate risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Amgen's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 35.72%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, demonstrating consistent profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of Amgen is 8 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.20%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.00%, showing a steady increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Amgen's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Amgen is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the drug manufacturers industry, Amgen holds a strong position. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, Gilead Sciences Inc ( GILD, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, and Pfizer Inc ( PFE, Financial) has a GF Score of 86. These scores can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen Inc's high GF Score of 85 out of 100 indicates good outperformance potential. The company's strong profitability, growth, and fair valuation, coupled with its moderate financial strength and momentum, make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.