Amgen Inc: A Strong Contender in the Drug Manufacturers Industry with a High GF Score

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Amgen Inc (

AMGN, Financial), a leading player in the drug manufacturers industry, is currently trading at $251.11 with a market capitalization of $134.32 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.22% today and a significant increase of 14.27% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Amgen has a score of 85 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and provide a comprehensive analysis of Amgen's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

1688582985344876544.png

Amgen's Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Amgen's Financial Strength rank is 4 out of 10. The company's interest coverage is 4.57, and its debt to revenue ratio is 2.32. Its Altman Z-Score is 2.04, indicating that the company has a moderate risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Amgen's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 35.72%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, demonstrating consistent profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of Amgen is 8 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.20%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.00%, showing a steady increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Amgen's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Amgen is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the drug manufacturers industry, Amgen holds a strong position. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (

BMY, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, and Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) has a GF Score of 86. These scores can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen Inc's high GF Score of 85 out of 100 indicates good outperformance potential. The company's strong profitability, growth, and fair valuation, coupled with its moderate financial strength and momentum, make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.