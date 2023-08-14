United Rentals Inc. (URI): A High-Performing Contender in the Business Services Industry

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

United Rentals Inc. (

URI, Financial), a leading player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $485.24 with a market capitalization of $33.13 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.17% today and a significant increase of 12.08% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 93/100, which indicates a high outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

1688583162285785088.png

Financial Strength Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Financial Strength Rank of 4/10. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 6.61, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with its earnings. However, its debt to revenue ratio of 0.97 suggests a high level of debt compared to its revenue. The Altman Z-Score of 2.57 indicates a moderate risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong profitability. The operating margin of 27.51% and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 indicate a healthy operating efficiency and financial situation. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a positive trend in the operating margin over the past five years.

Growth Rank Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Growth Rank of 10/10, reflecting robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.30%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.20% further underscores the company's strong growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5/10, suggesting a fair valuation. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Momentum Rank of 9/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, United Rentals Inc. holds a strong position. AerCap Holdings NV (

AER, Financial) has a GF Score of 64, U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL, Financial) has a GF Score of 95, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC, Financial) has a GF Score of 74. More details about these competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Rentals Inc.'s overall GF Score of 93/100 suggests a high outperformance potential. Despite its moderate financial strength, the company's strong profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it an attractive investment option. However, potential investors should also consider the company's debt levels and the competitive landscape before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.