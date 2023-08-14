United Rentals Inc. ( URI, Financial), a leading player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $485.24 with a market capitalization of $33.13 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.17% today and a significant increase of 12.08% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 93/100, which indicates a high outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

Financial Strength Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Financial Strength Rank of 4/10. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 6.61, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with its earnings. However, its debt to revenue ratio of 0.97 suggests a high level of debt compared to its revenue. The Altman Z-Score of 2.57 indicates a moderate risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong profitability. The operating margin of 27.51% and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 indicate a healthy operating efficiency and financial situation. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a positive trend in the operating margin over the past five years.

Growth Rank Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Growth Rank of 10/10, reflecting robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.30%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.20% further underscores the company's strong growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5/10, suggesting a fair valuation. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

United Rentals Inc. has a Momentum Rank of 9/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, United Rentals Inc. holds a strong position. AerCap Holdings NV ( AER, Financial) has a GF Score of 64, U-Haul Holding Co ( UHAL, Financial) has a GF Score of 95, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp ( WSC, Financial) has a GF Score of 74. More details about these competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Rentals Inc.'s overall GF Score of 93/100 suggests a high outperformance potential. Despite its moderate financial strength, the company's strong profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it an attractive investment option. However, potential investors should also consider the company's debt levels and the competitive landscape before making investment decisions.