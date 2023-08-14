ResMed Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 98

1 hours ago
ResMed Inc (

RMD, Financial), a leading player in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is currently trading at $186.33 with a market capitalization of $27.41 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.95% today, despite a loss of 13.93% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, ResMed Inc has an impressive score of 98 out of 100. This score indicates the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

1688583346902269952.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of ResMed Inc is ranked at 7 out of 10. This rank is based on several factors including its interest coverage of 24.30, indicating a low debt burden, and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.37, which is relatively low. The company's Altman Z-Score, a measure of financial distress, is 8.38, suggesting a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

ResMed Inc's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. This is due to its high operating margin of 27.26%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5 indicating a healthy financial situation, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's Predictability Rank is 4.5, suggesting a high level of predictability in its business operations.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is also at the maximum of 10 out of 10. This is attributed to its impressive 5-year revenue growth rate of 11.50%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 12.20%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.10%. These figures indicate a strong and consistent growth trajectory for ResMed Inc.

GF Value Rank Analysis

ResMed Inc's GF Value Rank is 10 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of ResMed Inc is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in the stock's price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, ResMed Inc stands out with its high GF Score. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (

WST, Financial) has a GF Score of 94, Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial) has a score of 69, and Hologic Inc (HOLX, Financial) has a score of 79. This comparison further highlights the strong performance potential of ResMed Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ResMed Inc's overall GF Score of 98, along with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks, make it a compelling investment option. Potential investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. As always, it's important to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before investing.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
