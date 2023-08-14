Gray Television Inc ( GTN.A, Financial), a prominent player in the Media - Diversified industry, is currently trading at $11 per share. With a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, the company's stock has seen a gain of 4.46% today and a significant increase of 15.79% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 84/100, which indicates good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which has been found to be closely correlated with the long-term performance of stocks.

Financial Strength Analysis

Gray Television Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 3/10. This score is derived from several factors, including the company's debt burden, measured by its interest coverage of 2.39, and its debt to revenue ratio of 1.71. The company's Altman Z-Score is 0.84, indicating potential financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is impressive at 9/10. This high score is driven by an operating margin of 24.82%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. However, the trend of the Operating Margin over the past five years shows a decrease of -3.20%.

Growth Rank Analysis

Gray Television Inc's Growth Rank is at the maximum of 10/10, indicating robust growth. This is reflected in its 5-year revenue growth rate of 26.90%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 23.00%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 18.80%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, suggesting that the stock is currently fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Gray Television Inc's Momentum Rank is 4/10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Gray Television Inc holds a competitive position. FuboTV Inc ( FUBO, Financial) has a GF Score of 48, The E W Scripps Co ( SSP, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, and iHeartMedia Inc ( IHRT, Financial) has a GF Score of 37. More details can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gray Television Inc's GF Score of 84/100 suggests good outperformance potential. Despite some financial weaknesses, the company's strong profitability and growth ranks, along with its fair valuation and moderate momentum, make it a compelling consideration for investors. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence.