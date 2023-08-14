Is Expedia Group (EXPE) a Hidden Value Trap?

A Deeper Look into Expedia Group's Financial Health

2 hours ago
Value-conscious investors are always on the lookout for stocks trading below their intrinsic value. One such prospect that has caught the attention of many is Expedia Group Inc (

EXPE, Financial). With a current price of $107.94, a day's gain of 4.6%, and a 3-month gain of 15.09%, it appears to be an intriguing opportunity. However, the fair value, as measured by its GF Value at $179.79, may not provide the full picture. A closer examination reveals potential risks associated with this stock, primarily hinted by its low Altman Z-score. This complexity suggests that Expedia Group might be a potential value trap.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving deeper, it's crucial to understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the likelihood of a company entering bankruptcy within two years. It combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Expedia Group: A Snapshot

Expedia Group Inc (

EXPE, Financial) is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings. Its services include lodging (76% of total 2022 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination and other services (14%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates several branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of its sales and profits.

Deciphering Expedia Group's Low Altman Z-Score

An in-depth analysis of Expedia Group's Altman Z-score suggests that the company's financial health could be weak, indicating potential financial distress.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group a Value Trap?

Despite its appealing price and potential for growth, the low Altman Z-Score and other financial indicators suggest that Expedia Group (

EXPE, Financial) might be a value trap. Investors should tread carefully and consider these factors before making investment decisions. The intricacies of value investing require a careful and thorough examination of all financial aspects of a company, not just its stock price or perceived market value.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the Walter Schloss Screen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
