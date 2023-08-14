Booking Holdings Inc ( BKNG, Financial) has recently witnessed a daily gain of 5.55%, with a 3-month gain of 25.15%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 115.79. These figures raise the question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis of Booking Holdings. We invite readers to delve into our findings.

Company Overview

Booking Holdings is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offering a plethora of booking and payment services. These range from hotel and alternative accommodation rooms to airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. With the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo, Booking Holdings has also expanded into travel media. The bulk of the company's revenue and profits stem from transaction fees for online bookings.

At its current stock price of $3233.26 per share, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion. When compared to its fair value (GF Value) of $3802.12, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

GF Value Explained

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a unique method that considers historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line, displayed on our summary page, gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to our analysis, Booking Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio. Booking Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.05, which is better than 62.15% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Booking Holdings at 6 out of 10, indicating that it's fair.

Profitability and Growth

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Booking Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $115.79. Its operating margin is 30.05%, which ranks better than 92.28% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Booking Holdings is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Booking Holdings is 7.2%, which ranks better than 71.9% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is -8%, which ranks worse than 67.16% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Booking Holdings's ROIC was 34.47, while its WACC came in at 12.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Booking Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 67.16% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

