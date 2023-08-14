Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.17%, and a 3-month loss of -10.18%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 12.51. These statistics pose the question: is Zebra Technologies significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a deep dive into the company's valuation. Let's explore.

A Snapshot of Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

At a stock price of $245.96, it's crucial to compare this with the company's fair value or GF Value, which is $371.91. This comparison will provide a clearer understanding of Zebra Technologies' intrinsic value. Here is the income breakdown of Zebra Technologies:

Unpacking the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our proprietary method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. Because Zebra Technologies is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Examining Zebra Technologies' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Zebra Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 98.36% of companies in the Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Zebra Technologies at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Zebra Technologies is fair.

This is the debt and cash of Zebra Technologies over the past years:

Profitability and Growth of Zebra Technologies

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Zebra Technologies has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $5.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.51. Its operating margin of 16.76% is better than 88.75% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Zebra Technologies's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Zebra Technologies is 10.2%, which ranks better than 67.23% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, which ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC: Evaluating Zebra Technologies' Profitability

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Zebra Technologies's ROIC was 11.67, while its WACC came in at 12.55.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Zebra Technologies is shown below:

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Zebra Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

