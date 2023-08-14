Monster Beverage Corp ( MNST, Financial), a leading player in the non-alcoholic beverages industry, is currently trading at $57.82 with a market cap of $60.57 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.92% today and a 3.99% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's impressive GF Score of 97/100 and what it implies for potential investors.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns. With a GF Score of 97/100, Monster Beverage Corp falls into the category of stocks with the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Monster Beverage Corp boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company has an impressive interest coverage of 10000.00 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00, suggesting a minimal debt burden. Its Altman Z-Score of 26.57 further underscores its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and the likelihood of its business remaining profitable. Monster Beverage Corp has a Profitability Rank of 10/10, reflecting its high profitability and business stability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 27.22%, and it has maintained profitability for the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Monster Beverage Corp has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 15.10%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 15.50%, demonstrating consistent growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Monster Beverage Corp has a GF Value Rank of 5/10, suggesting a fair valuation and potential performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Monster Beverage Corp has a Momentum Rank of 9/10, indicating strong momentum.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Monster Beverage Corp stands out with its high GF Score. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc ( KDP, Financial) has a GF Score of 76, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV ( COCSF, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, and Celsius Holdings Inc ( CELH, Financial) has a GF Score of 79. This comparison underscores Monster Beverage Corp's competitive edge in the non-alcoholic beverages industry. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, impressive profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider their financial situation before investing.