Rockwell Automation Inc: A Strong Contender in the Industrial Products Sector with a High GF Score

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Rockwell Automation Inc (

ROK, Financial), a prominent player in the Industrial Products sector, is currently trading at $310.26 with a market cap of $35.64 billion. Despite a slight dip of 4.74% over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 3.83% today. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc's financial performance using the GF Score and other key financial metrics.

GF Score Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc boasts a GF Score of 88/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. A higher GF Score generally signifies higher returns, making Rockwell Automation Inc an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 6/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, taking into account its interest coverage (11.88), debt to revenue ratio (0.48), and Altman Z score (4.90). These figures suggest that the company has a moderate debt burden and a relatively strong financial position.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating high profitability. This rank is determined by factors such as Operating Margin (18.87%), Piotroski F-Score (7), and the consistency of profitability over the past 10 years. Despite a slight downtrend in the operating margin over the past five years (-1.70%), the company's consistent profitability and high Piotroski F-Score suggest a strong business performance.

Growth Rank Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc's Growth Rank is 7/10, reflecting a steady growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 5.70%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 5.80%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.90%. These figures indicate a consistent and positive growth trajectory for the company.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

With a Momentum Rank of 9/10, Rockwell Automation Inc exhibits strong price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting a positive outlook for the stock's price momentum.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Industrial Products sector, Rockwell Automation Inc holds a competitive edge. Otis Worldwide Corp (

OTIS, Financial) has a GF Score of 73, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) has a GF Score of 94, and AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial) has a GF Score of 92. With a GF Score of 88, Rockwell Automation Inc stands as a strong contender in the industry. For more details, visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, consistent growth, fair valuation, and strong price momentum make it a compelling investment option in the Industrial Products sector.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
