Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI): A Strong Contender in the Hardware Industry with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Super Micro Computer Inc (

SMCI, Financial), a prominent player in the hardware industry, has been making waves with its impressive performance. As of August 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $351.61, with a market cap of $18.46 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4% today and a significant increase of 35.71% over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and other key financial metrics to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance and future prospects.

GF Score Analysis: Good Outperformance Potential

Super Micro Computer Inc boasts a GF Score of 81 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated with the long-term performances of stocks. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns, making SMCI an attractive investment option. 1688626844376498176.png

Financial Strength: Robust and Reliable

With a Financial Strength Rank of 9 out of 10, SMCI demonstrates a strong financial situation. The company's low debt to revenue ratio of 0.03 and high interest coverage of 70.60 further reinforce its financial stability. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 11.42 suggests a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank: Consistently High

SMCI's Profitability Rank stands at 9 out of 10, reflecting its high profitability. The company's operating margin of 10.64% and a Piotroski F-Score of 7 indicate a healthy operating environment and strong financial health. Furthermore, SMCI has maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years, enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

Growth Rank: Stellar Performance

SMCI's Growth Rank of 10 out of 10 reflects its impressive growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.60% and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.70% suggest a strong growth trajectory, making it a promising investment.

GF Value Rank: Overvalued

Despite its strong performance, SMCI's GF Value Rank of 1 out of 10 indicates that the stock may be overvalued. This suggests that investors should exercise caution and thoroughly evaluate the company's fundamentals before investing.

Momentum Rank: Room for Improvement

SMCI's Momentum Rank of 3 out of 10 indicates a relatively low momentum. This suggests that the stock's price performance may not be as robust as its other financial metrics.

Competitor Analysis: Leading the Pack

When compared to its main competitors - NetApp Inc (

NTAP, Financial), Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial) - SMCI stands out with its high GF Score. NTAP, WDC, and STX have GF Scores of 87, 57, and 67 respectively, indicating that SMCI is a strong contender in the hardware industry. For more details, please visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc's strong GF Score, robust financial strength, high profitability, and impressive growth make it a compelling investment option. However, its overvaluation and low momentum suggest that investors should proceed with caution.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.