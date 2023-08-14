Fair Isaac: Good Growth, but Expensive Stock

The scoring and software company is producing strong revenue and earnings growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Fair Isaac is the leader in credit scoring with its FICO score platform.
  • With strong pricing power and near-monopoly position, the company continues to grow rapidly.
  • Fair Isaac appears to be substantially overvalued even considering strong rates.
Article's Main Image

One of the most important personal financial planning tools for consumers is keeping a high credit score. A decent credit score has the potential to save borrowers thousands of dollars in interest expense as lenders recognize the value of a good credit history and typically offer lower interest rates. The leader in this field with a near monopoly position is Fair Isaac Corp. (

FICO, Financial) with its ubiquitous FICO score.

The company has two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solutions such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance and marketing. This segment also includes the FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases for various industries.

The Scores segment covers the well-known FICO score and provides business-to-business scoring solutions as well as consumer services, primarily from myFICO.com platform.

Founded in 1956, the company currently has market capitalization of $21.5 billion.

Business review

Approximately 250 million consumers in the U.S. can be scored using a FICO score, which are used in over 90% of credit lending decisions. Roughly 40% of FICO’s business comes from the three major credit bureaus, Equifax (

EFX, Financial), Experian (EXPGY, Financial) and TransUnion (TRU, Financial). These organizations basically act as distributors of the FICO scores. The core business model is very capital expenditure-light as the product is basically just a computerized number and does not require factories or major capital expenditures. After decades of not raising prices on their scores, the company began taking higher price action in the 2016 to 2018 time frame, which is one of the drivers for its high growth rates.

Financial review

Fair Isaac recently reported third-quarter results for the period ending June 30, which showed continued strong growth in revenue and profits. Revenue increased 14.3% to $398.7 million and net income increased 37.7% to $128.8 million. 

Revenue in the Scores segment, which is the company’s business-to-business scoring solutions and business-to-consumer scoring solutions, were $201.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $179.4 million in the prior-year period. Business-to-business revenue increased 24%, driven by price increases and was partially offset by mortgage originations declines. Business-to-consumer revenue decreased 11% from the prior-year period due to lower volumes at the consumer oriented myFICO.com business.

Revenue in the Software segment, which included the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $196.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $169.6 million in the year-ago period. Software annual recurring revenue was up 20% year over year, comprised of  53% platform ARR growth and 11% non-platform growth. The net retention rate was 117% in the third quarter, with platform software at 142% and non-platform software at 109%.

The company produces substantial levels of free cash flow, which came in at $301.7 million for the nine-month period as of June. The primary use of free cash flow is share buybacks, which totaled $285.2 million for the same period.

In a statment, Fair Isaac CEO William Lansing said, “We had first-hand confirmation of the critical nature of FICO Platform at our recent FICO World Conference. This is a three-day event, and it attracted customers for more than 60 countries where they shared best practices, learned about the latest in AI and advanced analytic innovations and learned new approaches for digital transformation. We talked about how FICO Platform can design, build and deliver AI-powered hyper-personalized customer journeys across every touch point and with every interaction.”

Valuation

The company provided fiscal 2023 guidance of $1.48 billion in revenue, $489 million in non-GAAP net income and $19.45 in non-GAAP earnings per share. Analyst consensus earnings estimates are approximately $19.93 for the year. That puts the stock selling at a current price-earnings ratio of 43. The enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio is highly elevated at approximately 29.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value of approximately $705 per share when using a generous 20% 10-year growth rate and a starting point of $20 in earnings per share.

There are six Wall Street analysts that have current ratings on the company with an average price target of $963, a high target of $1,100 and a low target of $875.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Fair Isaac stock recently include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates. Investors who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

Fair Isaac has high pricing power and a near-monopoly position in credit scoring, which creates a runway for rapid growth going forward. However, at 29 times Ebitda, this level of growth optimism seems to be well priced into the stock. The company’s price-sales ratio has increased from approximately 2 10 years ago to over 14 today.

The company has also been buying back stock at these elevated valuation levels, which may not be the best use of free cash flow and could be destroying shareholder value. It may be better for investors to wait for a significant pullback before purchasing shares as upside is likely limited from these levels.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.