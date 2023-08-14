Fischer Investment Strategies, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic and disciplined approach to investing, operates with a focus on long-term growth and capital preservation. Their investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, risk management, and a commitment to their clients' financial goals.

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 31 stocks, with a total value of $109 million. This portfolio reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions and provides insights into their market sentiment and investment strategy for the period.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in the firm's portfolio were BNDX, BIV, and RFV, accounting for 11.45%, 11.33%, and 11.16% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings indicate the firm's confidence in these stocks and their potential for delivering returns.

BNDX emerged as the firm's top holding, making up 11.45% of the portfolio. This suggests a strong belief in the stock's potential to generate substantial returns.

Following closely was BIV, accounting for 11.33% of the portfolio. This allocation demonstrates the firm's conviction in the stock's performance and its alignment with their investment strategy.

The third-largest holding was RFV, making up 11.16% of the portfolio. This significant allocation indicates the firm's confidence in the stock's potential and its fit within their overall investment strategy.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 provides a snapshot of their investment strategy and market sentiment during this period. With a total value of $109 million spread across 31 stocks, the portfolio reflects a diversified approach aimed at mitigating risk and maximizing returns.

Interestingly, the firm did not make any stock trades during this quarter. This could be indicative of their satisfaction with their current holdings and confidence in their long-term performance.

The portfolio's composition and the firm's investment decisions during this period offer valuable insights for investors seeking to understand market trends and potential investment opportunities.

In conclusion, Fischer Investment Strategies, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing provides a comprehensive overview of their investment strategy and portfolio composition during this period. The firm's top holdings and their decision not to make any trades during this quarter offer valuable insights into their market sentiment and strategic approach to investing.