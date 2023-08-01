Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp II ( NSTB.U, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

On August 1, 2023, Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 148,484 shares of Northern Star Investment Corp II at a price of $10.3 per share. This transaction had a 0.78% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in the company to 148,484 shares, which now represent 0.78% of its portfolio. The firm now holds a 9.16% stake in Northern Star Investment Corp II.

Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 107 Grand Street, New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 259 stocks, with a total equity of $196 million. Its top holdings include Tesla Inc ( TSLA, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY.WS, Financial), OCA Acquisition Corp ( OCAX, Financial), Talon 1 Acquisition Corp ( TOAC, Financial), and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I ( IVCB, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Financial Services and Energy.

Overview of Northern Star Investment Corp II

Northern Star Investment Corp II is a US-based blank check company established for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company's stock is currently priced at $10.3, with a PE percentage of 39.12. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Analysis of Northern Star Investment Corp II's Financial Health

According to GuruFocus, Northern Star Investment Corp II has a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 2/10, and a Growth Rank of 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.08, ranking it 595th in the industry. Its interest coverage is 10000, ranking it first in the industry.

Evaluation of Northern Star Investment Corp II's Stock Performance

Since its IPO on January 26, 2021, Northern Star Investment Corp II's stock has decreased by 4.54%. However, the stock has gained 2.79% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 21/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z score is 0, indicating financial distress.

Analysis of Northern Star Investment Corp II's Industry Performance

Northern Star Investment Corp II operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's ROE is 4.67, ranking it 79th in the industry, and its ROA is 3.30, ranking it 102nd. However, the company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0, indicating no growth in these areas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp II is a significant move that could potentially impact both the firm's portfolio and the traded company's stock. However, given Northern Star Investment Corp II's poor financial health and stock performance, the implications of this transaction remain to be seen.