ROBOTTI ROBERT Increases Stake in LSB Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 28, 2023,

ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its stake in LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the company, and analyze the potential implications of this investment move.

Details of the Transaction

ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,923,939 shares of LSB Industries Inc to its portfolio, representing a 79.52% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.89 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in the company to 4,343,307 shares. This transaction had a 3.56% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the company to 8.03%. As a result, ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a 5.80% stake in LSB Industries Inc.

Profile of ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio)

ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm with a portfolio of 60 stocks, primarily in the Energy and Industrials sectors. The firm's top holdings include Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial), LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial), Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial), West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG, Financial), and Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial). The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $568 million. The recent transaction aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and further diversifies its portfolio.1688712557054918656.png

Overview of LSB Industries Inc

LSB Industries Inc, with a market cap of $813.325 million, is a US-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemical products. The company's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. The company's stock, symbol LXU, was first listed on the stock exchange on August 18, 1995. As of the date of this article, the stock is trading at $10.94, representing a 0.46% gain since the transaction and a 616.62% increase since its IPO. However, the stock is currently significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 8.10 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.35. The company's GF Score is 63/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential.1688712538016972800.png

Financial Health of LSB Industries Inc

LSB Industries Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 4/10, and a Growth Rank of 6/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.25, indicating a moderate risk of financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.52, and its interest coverage is 3.16. The company's ROE and ROA are 20.06% and 7.64% respectively.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus who hold shares in LSB Industries Inc include

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The involvement of these gurus further validates the potential of the company and may influence other investors to consider investing in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

ROBOTTI ROBERT (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in LSB Industries Inc is a significant move that aligns with the firm's investment strategy. Despite the company's current overvaluation, its moderate GF Score and the involvement of other gurus suggest potential for future performance. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health and market conditions before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.