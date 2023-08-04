Monolithic Power Systems Inc CEO Michael Hsing Sells 3,815 Shares

On August 4, 2023, Michael Hsing, CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (

MPWR, Financial), sold 3,815 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell-offs that have been observed over the past year.

Michael Hsing is the founder and CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc, a company that specializes in high-performance power solutions. These solutions are used in a wide range of applications, including cloud computing, automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. The company's innovative approach to power management technology has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

Over the past year, Hsing has sold a total of 125,524 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Monolithic Power Systems Inc, which has seen 75 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The sale of shares by insiders, particularly those in executive positions, can sometimes be an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean that they believe the company's stock price will decline.

On the day of Hsing's recent sale, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were trading at $526.54, giving the company a market cap of $25.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 58.12, higher than the industry median of 24 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the recent insider sell-offs, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $671.45, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider sell-offs at Monolithic Power Systems Inc may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, and its position as a leader in the power solutions industry suggests potential for future growth. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

