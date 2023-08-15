Federated Hermes, Inc. Reduces Stake in Annexon Inc

On July 31, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc., a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Annexon Inc. The firm reduced its stake in the biopharmaceutical company, impacting its portfolio by -0.01%. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Federated Hermes, Inc. and Annexon Inc, and the potential implications of this move.

Profile of Federated Hermes, Inc.

Federated Hermes, Inc., located at 1001 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, is a globally recognized investment firm. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 2100 stocks, with a total equity of $39.7 billion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc(

AAPL, Financial), Duke Energy Corp(DUK, Financial), Philip Morris International Inc(PM, Financial), AT&T Inc(T, Financial), and Verizon Communications Inc(VZ, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Healthcare and Technology sectors. 1688913227578081280.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Federated Hermes, Inc. reduce its stake in Annexon Inc by 715,085 shares, a change of -23.39%. The shares were traded at a price of $3.45 each. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 2,342,715 shares in Annexon Inc, representing 0.02% of its portfolio and 4.41% of Annexon Inc's total shares.

Overview of Annexon Inc.

Annexon Inc, symbolized as ANNX, is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company, which went public on July 24, 2020, is focused on developing novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. As of the date of this article, Annexon Inc has a market capitalization of $179.955 million. 1688913208372363264.png

Analysis of Annexon Inc.'s Stock Performance

Annexon Inc's stock is currently priced at $3.39, representing a -1.74% change since the transaction. The stock has seen a significant decrease of -80.52% since its IPO and a -29.23% change year-to-date. The company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating that it is operating at a loss. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Evaluation of Annexon Inc.'s Financial Health

Annexon Inc's financial health is evaluated based on several factors. The company's balance sheet rank is 7/10, indicating a relatively strong financial position. However, its profitability rank is low at 1/10, and its growth rank is currently at 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 7.02, ranking 815th in the industry. Its interest coverage is not applicable due to insufficient data.

Assessment of Annexon Inc.'s Future Performance Potential

Annexon Inc's future performance potential is evaluated using several metrics. The company's GF Score is 32/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its F Score is 1, suggesting a weak financial situation. The company's Z Score is currently at 0.00, indicating potential bankruptcy risk. The company's momentum index for the past 6 - 1 month is -50.42, ranking 1325th in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federated Hermes, Inc.'s decision to reduce its stake in Annexon Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both entities. While Annexon Inc's current financial health and future performance potential indicate challenges, the firm's investment philosophy and portfolio diversification suggest a strategic approach to risk management. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
