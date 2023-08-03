Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

On August 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and rankings. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 8, 2023.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1688913149140402176.png

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the addition of 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, bringing Saba Capital's total holdings in the company to 2,358,992 shares. The shares were traded at a price of $31.37 each. This transaction had a 0.09% change and an impact of 0 on the guru's portfolio. The current position of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio is 1.41%, and the guru's holdings in the traded stock stand at 18.44%.

Overview of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which operates in a single segment, went public on June 10, 2011. Its investment objective is to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company's market cap is $400.818 million, and its current stock price is $31.345. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is 0.00, and the price to GF Value is also 0.00. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by 66.85%, but it has gained 13.61% year-to-date. The GF Score of the stock is 38/100.1688913128936439808.png

Stock Performance and Rankings

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10 and a Profitability Rank of 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, and its GF Value Rank is also 0/10. The company's Momentum Rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.00, and its interest coverage is 9999.00. The company's ROE is -7.94, and its ROA is -5.44.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc is a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the company's current loss status and low profitability rank, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on the stock's strong momentum and potential for future growth. This transaction could have a significant impact on the stock's performance and the guru's portfolio in the future. Value investors may want to keep an eye on this stock and the guru's future transactions.

Disclosures

