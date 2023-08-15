Takeaways From Berkshire's 2nd-Quarter Earnings

Buffett's journey through profits, insurance triumph and industry resilience

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Buffett's call to prioritize operating profits emphasizes the need to go beyond conventional accounting norms, steering investors toward a deeper understanding of financial health.
  • A 7% growth in operational businesses, coupled with robust insurance performance, underscores Berkshire's operational prowess and industry resilience.
  • The surge in investment gains, alongside strategic insurance underwriting standards, contributes to a transformative financial landscape.
  • With cash reserves exceeding $100 billion, strategic buybacks and valuation dynamics, Berkshire Hathaway navigates both current financial terrain and potential market corrections.
Article's Main Image

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s principles are beacons of wisdom in the ever-evolving investment world. His emphasis on operating profits takes center stage, guiding investors to navigate the complex interplay of finance, innovation  and industry dynamics.

When Berkshire Hathaway Inc (

BRK.A, Financial) (BKR.B) released its second-quarter report, it beat expectations due to outstanding insurance results.

In this discussion, I will review the company's quarterly performance, achievements, insights and industry resonances that define its movements.

Operating profits, insurance success and industry dynamics

Buffett highlights the importance of operating profits; thus, investors should pay attention to operating earnings, which exclude changes in the value of Berkshire's approximately $353 billion equity holdings that must be included with its accounting standards.

In the second quarter, the operational businesses saw growth of about 7% year over year, with insurance performing exceptionally well. Specifically, operating businesses at Berkshire earned $92.5 billion in revenue and made $10 billion in profit.

Additionally, overall earnings of $35.9 billion comprised investment gains of $25.9 billion, while the same quarter a year ago showed losses of $53 billion due to the stock market decline.

Due to greater interest income on Berkshire's massive holding of cash and equivalents, primarily U.S. Treasury bills, the company's investment income in insurance increased to $2.4 billion from $1.9 billion in the prior-year quarter.1688932839891927040.png

Source: Berkshire Hathaway's earnings release

Higher insurance underwriting profits, which increased to $1.2 billion from roughly $700 million in the same period last year, contributed to Berkshire's results. The Geico auto insurance division was a significant contributor, which turned a similar-sized deficit in the second quarter into an underwriting profit of approximately $500 million.

Despite a 14% decline in active policies compared to last year, Geico's premium per policy increased by 16.3%. Further, Geico and other auto insurers are rapidly hiking their rates to offset much-increased claims costs and reflect rising costs to repair damaged cars.

Moreover, the manufacturing, service, retail aviation and automotive industries are strong performers, offsetting other sectors' declines. Due to decreased freight volumes and increased non-fuel operating expenses, Berkshire's Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway division posted a 24% decline in operating income to $1.26 billion after taxes.

Lastly, Berkshire Hathaway Energy saw earnings of $785 million after taxes.

Float, cash reserves and capital management

The current float is $166 billion, and following the purchase of Alleghany last year, Berkshire's insurance float growth has halted. The amount of cash and T-bills held by Berkshire is $141.9 billion, $14.2 billion more than it was at the end of the first quarter. With T-Bills yielding about 5.5%, the conglomerate may wait before making new investments.

In the second quarter, Berkshire's asset base exceeded $1 trillion, a significant accomplishment for a business that had assets worth less than $30 million in 1964. Remarkably, as of the end of the second quarter, Berkshire's shareholder equity had increased from $22 million in 1964 to $540 billion.

It is also important to pay close attention to its cash position. Berkshire's cash hoard has consistently stayed well over $100 billion in recent years, giving Buffett and his team a lot of capital to pursue investment possibilities. The company had $147.4 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter, a significant increase from the $130.6 billion in cash that was on hand at the end of the first quarter.

Unsurprisingly, $97.3 billion of this was stored in short-term Treasury securities. Despite Buffett having been open about his desire to make a significant acquisition and his expanding cash reserves, increased interest rates have enabled Berkshire to deploy its unused capital to generate billions in annual interest income.

1688885184402817024.png

In its Form 10-Q for the second quarter, Berkshire Hathaway noted it repurchased $1.4 billion worth of its shares, a significant decrease from the $4.4 billion in the first quarter. Only an additional $100 million of its shares were bought through July 26 as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. It is expected that Berkshire may have adopted a wait-and-see strategy given the continued turmoil in the banking industry during those months.

Valuation is not attractive

The company has a price-book ratio of 1.59, which is close to its 10-year high of 1.60. This indicates the stock may be overvalued and poses a risk of a potential correction in the future. Moreover, the company's revenue per share has declined over the past three years, while the share price is close to its 10-year high. This suggests a potential disconnect between the company's financial performance and stock price.

Further, the price-sales ratio of 2.86 is close to its 10-year high of 3.02. This indicates the stock may be overvalued based on its sales.

1688881701129814016.png

Takeaway

Buffett's steadfast emphasis on operating profits shines as a North Star, prompting us to uncover subtleties beyond accounting norms. This quarter echoes with a resounding surge of approximately 7% year-over-year growth in operational sectors, painting a vivid picture of prosperity and resilience.

However, Berkshire Hathaway's valuation remains stretched, so investors might want to consider entering at a lower, more attractive price.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.