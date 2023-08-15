Eli Lilly and Co: A Deep Dive into its Significantly Overvalued Status

Exploring the intrinsic value and financial health of Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 17.9%, a 3-month gain of 22.92%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.19, Eli Lilly and Co (

LLY, Financial) has shown impressive performance. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis to answer this question, exploring the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Company Introduction

Eli Lilly and Co (

LLY, Financial) is a leading drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. Despite its impressive market cap of $508.20 billion and sales of $27.70 billion, the company's stock price of $535.36 significantly exceeds its GF Value of $277.29, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued.

1688935659651203072.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimation of a stock's fair value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is potentially undervalued and may offer higher future returns.

Based on this analysis, Eli Lilly and Co's stock is significantly overvalued. Given this overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1688935638079897600.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Eli Lilly and Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19 is worse than 77.01% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, suggesting fair financial strength.

1688935688562540544.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, often poses less risk. Eli Lilly and Co has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, demonstrating strong profitability. However, the company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 9.8% ranks worse than 51.81% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, suggesting room for improvement in growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. Eli Lilly and Co's ROIC of 18.61 is higher than its WACC of 7.04, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1688935708145745920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eli Lilly and Co's stock is significantly overvalued, despite its fair financial condition and strong profitability. To learn more about Eli Lilly and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.