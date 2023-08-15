Jacobs Solutions Inc ( J, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 2.38%, alongside a 3-month gain of 12.99%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.03. Given these figures, we are prompted to question: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Jacobs Solutions (J). Read on to understand the company's financial health, profitability, growth, and intrinsic value.

A Snapshot of Jacobs Solutions Inc ( J , Financial)

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of various services, including engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services, as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm caters to a diverse clientele comprising industrial, commercial, and government sectors, such as water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Employing approximately 60,000 workers, Jacobs Solutions generated $14.9 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2022.

Currently, the company's stock price stands at $131.55, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $131.37. This close alignment indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The company's market cap is $16.70 billion.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given Jacobs Solutions' current stock price of $131.55 per share and a market cap of $16.70 billion, the stock is believed to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Jacobs Solutions

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase its shares. Jacobs Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, ranking worse than 69.74% of companies in the Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Jacobs Solutions' financial strength as 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Jacobs Solutions

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Jacobs Solutions has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.03. Its operating margin is 7.07%, ranking better than 64.5% of companies in the Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Jacobs Solutions is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Jacobs Solutions is 8%, ranking better than 65.13% of companies in the Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.5%, ranking better than 85.13% of companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be done by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Jacobs Solutions' ROIC was 8.09 while its WACC came in at 8.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Jacobs Solutions ( J, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 85.13% of companies in the Construction industry. To learn more about Jacobs Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

