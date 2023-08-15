Despite a daily loss of 5.6% and a 3-month loss of 5.03%, DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) reports an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.86. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we will conduct a valuation analysis to answer this question. So, let's dive right into it.

Company Introduction

DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. These systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process. DexCom is also evolving its systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem. With a stock price of $114.19 per share and a GF Value of $140.86, DexCom has a market cap of $44.30 billion. This analysis will delve deeper into the company's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Valuation Analysis of DexCom ( DXCM , Financial)

DexCom (DXCM) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. This determination is made considering the historical multiples the stock has traded at, past business growth, and future estimates of the business' performance. Because DexCom is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing DexCom's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. DexCom has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.08, which ranks worse than 64.35% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks DexCom's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of DexCom

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. DexCom has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86 and operating margin of 14.02% are better than 73.06% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, GuruFocus ranks DexCom's profitability as poor.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of DexCom is 19.4%, which ranks better than 75.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.8%, which ranks better than 77.07% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, DexCom's ROIC was 14.14, while its WACC came in at 10.91.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of DexCom ( DXCM, Financial) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 77.07% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about DexCom stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

