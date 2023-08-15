ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial), a leading global respiratory care device company, experienced a daily loss of -4.62%, and a 3-month loss of -23.38%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 6.1. This article aims to answer the question: is ResMed (RMD) significantly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. So, let's dive in.

Company Overview

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies worldwide. The company primarily develops and supplies flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. With an increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, ageing populations, and rising obesity prevalence, the market for ResMed's products is structurally growing. The company earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas, with the remaining balance spread across Europe, Japan, and Australia. Recently, ResMed has been focusing on digital health through strategic developments and acquisitions, aiming to differentiate itself by providing clinical data for patients, medical care advisors, and payers in the out-of-hospital setting.

At present, ResMed's stock price is $178.04, which is significantly lower than its GF Value of $271.4. This discrepancy suggests that ResMed's stock might be significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive GuruFocus valuation method that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if a stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GF Value, ResMed's stock appears significantly undervalued. This valuation implies that the long-term return of ResMed's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial health. ResMed's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.14, which is lower than 90.39% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, ResMed's overall financial strength score is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. ResMed has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 27.26%, ranking better than 90.41% of companies in its industry. Overall, ResMed's profitability is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. ResMed's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 12.2%, ranking better than 63.49% of companies in its industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.4%, ranking better than 53.45% of companies in the same industry. This data suggests that ResMed's growth is robust.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC is 17.78, and its WACC is 8.14. This comparison suggests that ResMed is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. With fair financial strength, strong profitability, and robust growth, ResMed presents an attractive investment opportunity.

