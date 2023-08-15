Is Etsy Inc (ETSY) Significantly Undervalued?

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Etsy (ETSY)

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Etsy Inc (

ETSY, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -4.11%, and a 3-month loss of -12.87%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) Loss Per Share stands at 5.87. Given these figures, is Etsy's stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to explore the intrinsic value of Etsy.

A Glimpse into Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial)

Etsy operates as a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the U.S. and the U.K., with significant operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.3 billion in 2022 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has established itself as one of the largest players in a rapidly growing space. Its revenue sources include listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2022, Etsy connected more than 95 million buyers and 7.5 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), Elo7 (crafts in Brazil), and Depop (clothing resale).

At a price of $80.96 per share, Etsy's market cap stands at $10 billion. The GF Value of Etsy is $187.12, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1688937248591970304.png

Understanding the GF Value of Etsy (ETSY, Financial)

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our proprietary method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. It is computed based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

According to our valuation method, Etsy (

ETSY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, indicating that the stock may be undervalued and may offer high future returns. Given Etsy's significant undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1688937231563096064.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Etsy's Financial Strength

Companies with weak financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this risk, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Etsy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45 ranks worse than 52.04% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The overall financial strength of Etsy is 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

1688937267629916160.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Etsy has been profitable for 5 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 13.98% is better than 86.83% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. GuruFocus ranks Etsy's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Etsy's growth ranks better than 93.97% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry in terms of 3-year average annual revenue growth. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Etsy's return on invested capital is 25.19, and its cost of capital is 11.83.

1688937283706683392.png

Conclusion

Overall, Etsy (

ETSY, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Etsy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.