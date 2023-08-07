EVP Douglas Lawson Sells 375 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2023, Douglas Lawson, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Strategy at Axcelis Technologies Inc (

ACLS, Financial), sold 375 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Axcelis Technologies Inc, which we will explore in more detail.

Douglas Lawson is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. He has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of Axcelis Technologies Inc, a leading provider of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in ion implantation, a critical step in the fabrication of semiconductors.

Over the past year, Lawson has sold a total of 18,864 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Axcelis Technologies Inc, which has seen 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

1688945749892530176.png

The stock was trading at $177.45 per share on the day of Lawson's recent sale, giving Axcelis Technologies Inc a market cap of $5.788 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.40, which is higher than both the industry median of 24.07 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Axcelis Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.9, with a GF Value of $93.45 and a current price of $177.45.

1688945765939937280.png

The consistent insider selling at Axcelis Technologies Inc, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the company's strong position in the semiconductor industry and Lawson's strategic leadership are positive factors, the insider sell trend and high price-earnings ratio suggest that the stock's current price may not be sustainable.

As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider selling can provide valuable insights, but it is just one piece of the puzzle.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.