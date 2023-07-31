BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

1 hours ago
BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, has recently increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc., and the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 7,873,322 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. to its portfolio, representing a 52.47% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $71.18 each, bringing BlackRock's total holdings in ELS to 22,878,017 shares. This transaction had a 0.02% impact on BlackRock's portfolio and increased its stake in ELS to 12.30%. As of August 8, 2023, ELS's stock price stands at $68.93, a 3.16% decrease since the transaction.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation that operates through a large group of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with its platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. As of the date of this article, BlackRock holds 5,334 stocks, with a total equity of $3,388.31 trillion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare.

Profile of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (

ELS, Financial) is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company went public on February 25, 1993, and currently has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion. ELS's stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $78.67 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.88. The company's GF Score is 91/100, indicating a high outperformance potential.

Financial Health of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

ELS has a Balance Sheet Rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 9/10, and a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.19. ELS has an interest coverage of 3.28, a ROE of 19.78, and a ROA of 5.21.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who also hold ELS stock include

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of ELS is Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ELS shares underscores the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. Despite the slight decrease in ELS's stock price since the transaction, the company's strong GF Score and modest undervaluation suggest promising prospects. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 8, 2023.

