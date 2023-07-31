BlackRock Inc. Acquires Significant Stake in Jabil Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, added 68,285 shares of Jabil Inc. to its portfolio. This acquisition, which was executed at a trade price of $110.67 per share, increased BlackRock's total holdings in Jabil Inc. to 13,112,896 shares, representing a 0.04% position in the firm's portfolio and a 10% stake in Jabil Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Jabil Inc., and the performance of Jabil Inc.'s stock.

Transaction Details and Impact

The acquisition of Jabil Inc.'s shares by

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) marks a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. Despite the trade impact being 0, the transaction signifies BlackRock's confidence in Jabil Inc.'s growth potential. The trade share change of 68,285 shares, representing a 0.52% change, further underscores the significance of this transaction.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation that operates through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm was established by Laurence Fink, Robert Kapito, Susan Wagner, and five others, all of whom hold leadership positions within the company. BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) has a strong presence in virtually every financial market globally, thanks to its hundreds of subsidiaries. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) has an equity of $3,388.31 trillion, with a preference for the technology and healthcare sectors. 1688956759001006080.png

Profile of Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc., a US-based company, provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to various industries and end markets. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Jabil Inc. has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. However, according to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 76.79 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.40. GF-Score of Jabil Inc. is 83/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1688956742114738176.png

Performance of Jabil Inc.'s Stock

Since its IPO on May 5, 1998, Jabil Inc.'s stock has seen a remarkable increase of 11,708.24%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 59.95%, despite a 2.91% decrease since the transaction. Jabil Inc. has a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 9/10, and a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, and its Momentum Rank is 6/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only guru holding Jabil Inc.'s stock. Other notable gurus include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest guru holder of Jabil Inc.'s stock is Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of Jabil Inc.'s shares is a significant move that underscores the firm's confidence in Jabil Inc.'s growth potential. Despite the stock being significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus valuation, Jabil Inc.'s strong financial strength, profitability, and growth ranks suggest promising prospects. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's low GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 8, 2023.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.