On July 31, 2023, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, added 68,285 shares of Jabil Inc. to its portfolio. This acquisition, which was executed at a trade price of $110.67 per share, increased BlackRock's total holdings in Jabil Inc. to 13,112,896 shares, representing a 0.04% position in the firm's portfolio and a 10% stake in Jabil Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Jabil Inc., and the performance of Jabil Inc.'s stock.

Transaction Details and Impact

The acquisition of Jabil Inc.'s shares by BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) marks a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. Despite the trade impact being 0, the transaction signifies BlackRock's confidence in Jabil Inc.'s growth potential. The trade share change of 68,285 shares, representing a 0.52% change, further underscores the significance of this transaction.

Founded in 1988, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation that operates through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm was established by Laurence Fink, Robert Kapito, Susan Wagner, and five others, all of whom hold leadership positions within the company. BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) has a strong presence in virtually every financial market globally, thanks to its hundreds of subsidiaries. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) has an equity of $3,388.31 trillion, with a preference for the technology and healthcare sectors.

Profile of Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc., a US-based company, provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to various industries and end markets. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Jabil Inc. has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. However, according to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 76.79 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.40. GF-Score of Jabil Inc. is 83/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Performance of Jabil Inc.'s Stock

Since its IPO on May 5, 1998, Jabil Inc.'s stock has seen a remarkable increase of 11,708.24%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 59.95%, despite a 2.91% decrease since the transaction. Jabil Inc. has a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 9/10, and a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, and its Momentum Rank is 6/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only guru holding Jabil Inc.'s stock. Other notable gurus include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest guru holder of Jabil Inc.'s stock is Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of Jabil Inc.'s shares is a significant move that underscores the firm's confidence in Jabil Inc.'s growth potential. Despite the stock being significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus valuation, Jabil Inc.'s strong financial strength, profitability, and growth ranks suggest promising prospects. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's low GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 8, 2023.