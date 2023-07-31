BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, recently increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Keysight Technologies Inc., and the implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 783,933 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. to its portfolio at a trade price of $161.08 per share. This transaction increased BlackRock's total holdings in Keysight Technologies to 18,206,902 shares, representing 10.20% of the company's outstanding shares and 0.09% of BlackRock's portfolio. Despite the significant addition, the impact of this transaction on BlackRock's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Founded in 1988, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation operating through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with its platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. BlackRock has a significant presence in virtually every financial market globally, with 21 investment centers and 70 offices in 30 countries. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.

Overview of Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, specializing in the communications market. The company also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Since its IPO on October 20, 2014, Keysight's stock has seen a significant increase of 460.7%. The company's market capitalization stands at $27.9 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. According to GuruFocus, Keysight Technologies is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $184.11 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.85.

Performance of Keysight Technologies Inc.'s Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a GF Score of 84/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 9/10. The Growth Rank stands at 4/10, suggesting moderate growth potential. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 7/10 and 8/10, respectively.

Other Gurus' Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc.

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only guru holding Keysight Technologies Inc.'s stock. Other notable investors include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest holder of Keysight Technologies Inc.'s stock is Ariel Investment, LLC.

Conclusion

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Keysight Technologies Inc.'s shares signifies the firm's confidence in Keysight's growth potential. Given Keysight's strong financial performance and the positive outlook indicated by its GF Score, this transaction could prove beneficial for BlackRock's portfolio. However, value investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.