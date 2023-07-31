BlackRock Inc. Acquires Significant Stake in Phinia Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a substantial number of shares in Phinia Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Phinia Inc., and the potential implications of this deal on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 6,023,554 shares of Phinia Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of integrated components and systems for commercial and light vehicles. This acquisition, priced at $28.37 per share, resulted in a 0.01% impact on BlackRock's portfolio. Following this transaction, BlackRock now holds a total of 6,023,554 shares in Phinia, representing a 12.80% stake in the company.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation operating through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with its platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. BlackRock has a significant presence in virtually every financial market globally, with 21 investment centers and 70 offices in 30 countries. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. As of the transaction date, BlackRock's equity stood at a staggering $3,388.31 trillion, with the technology and healthcare sectors being its top sectors. 1688973830078332928.png

Profile of Phinia Inc.

Phinia Inc., with a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, is a global supplier to most major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company offers a wide range of original equipment service (OES) solutions and remanufactured products for the independent (non-OEM) aftermarket. As of the transaction date, Phinia's stock price stood at $27.81, with a PE percentage of 67.83. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of Phinia's stock could not be evaluated. 1688973813108178944.png

Performance of Phinia Inc.'s Stock

Since its IPO on June 28, 2023, Phinia's stock price has decreased by 7.3%. The price change since the transaction with BlackRock is -1.97%, and the year-to-date price change ratio stands at -24.84%. Phinia's GF Score is 24/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank are 5/10, 4/10, and 0/10, respectively.

Phinia Inc.'s Financial Health

Phinia's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.33 and an interest coverage of 3.35. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 1.11 and 0.48, respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the Altman Z score, gross margin growth, and operating margin growth could not be evaluated.

Phinia Inc.'s Stock Momentum

Phinia's stock momentum is characterized by an RSI 5 day of 50.19, an RSI 9 day of 45.98, and an RSI 14 day of 41.77. However, due to insufficient data, the momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month could not be evaluated.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Phinia Inc. is a strategic move that could potentially influence both companies' portfolios. While Phinia's stock performance and financial health indicate some challenges, BlackRock's investment could provide the necessary boost. However, only time will tell the true impact of this transaction on both entities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.