GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The second-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick ONLY THREE stocks you think he purchased between April 1 and June 30, 2023 and post them into the “comments” section below this article. Submissions with greater than or less than three choices will be disqualified.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) stake as these trades were previously disclosed.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s equity portfolio of second-quarter buys and sells on or around Aug. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the first quarter of 2023, Berkshire entered new positions in Capital One Financial Corp. ( COF, Financial) and Diageo PLC ( DEO, Financial). It also added to a number of holdings, including Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Occidental, Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial), HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial), Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial), Market Corp. ( MKL, Financial) and Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate divested of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK, Financial), RH ( RH, Financial), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. ( TSM, Financial) and U.S. Bancorp ( USB, Financial). It curbed its investments in Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial) and several other stocks.

What did it do in the second quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!