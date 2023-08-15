Brown Wealth Management, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to generating long-term value for its clients, manages a diverse portfolio of 88 stocks. The total value of the portfolio stands at a substantial $192 million. The firm's top holdings for this quarter were SCHX, VEA, and BND, accounting for 12.05%, 10.16%, and 8.65% of the portfolio, respectively.

About Brown Wealth Management, LLC

Brown Wealth Management, LLC is a distinguished investment firm that employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that long-term wealth creation is best achieved through a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks. The firm's investment decisions are guided by rigorous analysis, a deep understanding of market dynamics, and a commitment to risk management.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 is a testament to its strategic investment approach. The portfolio, valued at $192 million, is spread across 88 stocks, providing a balanced mix of assets. The top three holdings in the portfolio are SCHX, VEA, and BND.

The largest holding, SCHX, accounts for 12.05% of the portfolio. SCHX is a popular ETF that tracks the performance of the U.S. large-cap equity market. The second-largest holding is VEA, an ETF that offers exposure to developed markets outside of North America, accounting for 10.16% of the portfolio. The third-largest holding is BND, a broad, diversified bond fund, making up 8.65% of the portfolio.

Q2 2023 Trading Activity

Interestingly, Brown Wealth Management, LLC did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy.

Here is a visual representation of the firm's holdings for the quarter:

In conclusion, Brown Wealth Management, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm's lack of trading activity during the quarter suggests a steady and confident approach to wealth management.