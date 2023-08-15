Brown Wealth Management, LLC: Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Brown Wealth Management, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to generating long-term value for its clients, manages a diverse portfolio of 88 stocks. The total value of the portfolio stands at a substantial $192 million. The firm's top holdings for this quarter were SCHX, VEA, and BND, accounting for 12.05%, 10.16%, and 8.65% of the portfolio, respectively.

About Brown Wealth Management, LLC

Brown Wealth Management, LLC is a distinguished investment firm that employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that long-term wealth creation is best achieved through a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks. The firm's investment decisions are guided by rigorous analysis, a deep understanding of market dynamics, and a commitment to risk management.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 is a testament to its strategic investment approach. The portfolio, valued at $192 million, is spread across 88 stocks, providing a balanced mix of assets. The top three holdings in the portfolio are SCHX, VEA, and BND.

The largest holding, SCHX, accounts for 12.05% of the portfolio. SCHX is a popular ETF that tracks the performance of the U.S. large-cap equity market. The second-largest holding is VEA, an ETF that offers exposure to developed markets outside of North America, accounting for 10.16% of the portfolio. The third-largest holding is BND, a broad, diversified bond fund, making up 8.65% of the portfolio.

Q2 2023 Trading Activity

Interestingly, Brown Wealth Management, LLC did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy.

Here is a visual representation of the firm's holdings for the quarter: 1689017890335883264.png

In conclusion, Brown Wealth Management, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm's lack of trading activity during the quarter suggests a steady and confident approach to wealth management.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.