BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), one of the world's leading investment management corporations, recently executed a significant transaction involving Blackstone Inc. shares. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, providing valuable insights for value investors. We will also explore the profiles of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Blackstone Inc., and analyze the potential implications of this transaction on their respective financial performances.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. by 12.68%, selling off 5,118,523 shares at a trading price of $104.79 per share. This transaction impacted BlackRock's portfolio by -0.02%, leaving the firm with a total of 35,257,308 shares in Blackstone Inc. These shares now represent 0.11% of BlackRock's portfolio and 4.90% of Blackstone's total shares.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a globally recognized investment management corporation that operates through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with BlackRock Solutions, its risk management division, monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. As of the date of this article, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) holds equity worth $3,388.31 trillion across 5,334 stocks, with its top holdings being Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. The firm's primary sectors of investment are Technology and Healthcare.1689018250769203200.png

Overview of Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc., a leading alternative asset manager, had $991.3 billion in total assets under management as of March 2023. The company operates through four core business segments: private equity, real estate, credit & insurance, and hedge fund solutions. Blackstone Inc. is significantly overvalued according to the GuruFocus valuation, with a current stock price of $103.77 and a GF Value of $65.34. The company's financial strength is rated 3/10, with a profitability rank of 5/10 and a growth rank of 4/10. The GF Score of Blackstone Inc. is 60/100, indicating average future performance potential.1689018232565923840.png

Analysis of Blackstone Inc.'s Stock Performance

Since the transaction, Blackstone Inc.'s stock price has decreased by 0.97%, with a year-to-date price change of 36.31%. Since its IPO in 2007, the stock price has increased by 188.97%. Despite being significantly overvalued, Blackstone Inc. has a momentum rank of 8/10, indicating a positive trend in its stock price. However, the company's financial health, as indicated by its financial strength and profitability rank, is relatively weak.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other notable gurus who hold Blackstone Inc. stock include

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Their investment strategies and positions in Blackstone Inc. vary, providing diverse perspectives for value investors. Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp is the largest guru holder of Blackstone Inc. stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Blackstone Inc. shares is a significant move that could impact both firms' financial performance. While Blackstone Inc.'s stock is currently overvalued, its positive momentum indicates potential for future growth. However, investors should also consider the company's relatively weak financial health. As always, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider various perspectives before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.