BlackRock Inc. Acquires Additional Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF

2 hours ago
BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, recently increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF, and the potential implications of this investment move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 23,334 shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $26.66 each. Following this transaction, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 72,566 shares in ISZE, representing 12.10% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this trade on BlackRock's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation that operates through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with its platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. BlackRock has a significant presence in virtually every financial market globally, with 21 investment centers and 70 offices in 30 countries. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial).1689018302635966464.png

As of the date of this article,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) holds equity worth $3,388.31 trillion, with the technology and healthcare sectors being its top sectors.

Overview of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF, traded under the symbol ISZE, has a market cap of $15.639 million. The stock's current price stands at $25.95, marking a 2.66% decrease since the transaction. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the stock has gained 7.01%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 9.86%. The stock's GF Score is 78/100, indicating good outperformance potential.1689018285586120704.png

Analysis of the Stock's Financial Health

Due to insufficient data, the financial strength, profitability, growth ranks, and the GF Value Rank of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF are currently not applicable. The same applies to the stock's Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z score. The stock's cash to debt ratio and interest coverage are also not available at this time.

Stock's Performance Indicators

Due to lack of data, the stock's ROE, ROA, gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth, and EBITDA growth over the past three years are not available. The same applies to the stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day, as well as its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF is a significant move that further diversifies its portfolio. While the financial health and performance indicators of ISZE are currently not available, the stock's GF Score suggests good outperformance potential. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
